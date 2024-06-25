Marketplace.
image 1 of Homcom PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair - Black
image 1 of Homcom PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair - Blackimage 2 of Homcom PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair - Blackimage 3 of Homcom PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair - Blackimage 4 of Homcom PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair - Blackimage 5 of Homcom PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair - Black

Homcom PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

Homcom PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair - Black
Take the stylish approach to your work, with full backing from HOMCOM executive office chair. The faux leather upholstery, paired with the large size and supportive back, creates a strong, stylish look you'll love having in your space. The ergonomic chair features a swivel seat, armrests, back, and thick padding to keep you supported and comfortable - perfect for all-day working. Our swivel chair is complete with five wheels to move around easily.
Fashionable and generous designEasy to clean360degree swivel

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here