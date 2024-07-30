Vinsetto Office Chair with Rechargeable Vibration Massage Pillow, Grey

Make your working times relaxing yet with this home office chair from Vinsetto. A luxe PU leather chair, which comes with a two-point massage to relax you whenever you want. The tub shaped seat features a high back and armrests - your body will be properly supported. Filled with foam all over for comfort, it's completed with five wheels to move around easily.