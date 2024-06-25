Vinsetto PU Leather Massage Office Chair Height Adjustable Brown

Give yourself a professional-feeling massage in your own home with this chair from Vinsetto. An executive design for style in your home office, it has six different massage points: two on the shoulders, two in the lower back and two on the thigh area. Height adjustable between 112cm and 122cm via the lever below the chair. 130 degree reclining back pairs with the manual footrest to relax whenever. Complete with five wheels on the base.