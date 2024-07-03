Vinsetto Microfibre Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat White

Relaxing your body whenever, whilst supporting your posture as you work: this Vinsetto home office chair is a great everyday piece. Wrapped in microfibre for a soft feel whilst giving it a suave soft leather look, it is fitted with six massage modes: fives modes and lumbar heating to suit you. the 155 degree reclining back and manual footrest lifts up your body and allows you to relax back. Lay back and let this comfy chair soothe your body away. Lumbar pillow included for extra comfort and support.