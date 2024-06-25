Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Gaming Chair PU Leather Office Chair Swivel Chair with Tilt, Grey
image 1 of HOMCOM Gaming Chair PU Leather Office Chair Swivel Chair with Tilt, Greyimage 2 of HOMCOM Gaming Chair PU Leather Office Chair Swivel Chair with Tilt, Greyimage 3 of HOMCOM Gaming Chair PU Leather Office Chair Swivel Chair with Tilt, Greyimage 4 of HOMCOM Gaming Chair PU Leather Office Chair Swivel Chair with Tilt, Greyimage 5 of HOMCOM Gaming Chair PU Leather Office Chair Swivel Chair with Tilt, Grey

HOMCOM Gaming Chair PU Leather Office Chair Swivel Chair with Tilt, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.99

£85.99/each

HOMCOM Gaming Chair PU Leather Office Chair Swivel Chair with Tilt, Grey
Gaming times galore lie ahead: this stylish HOMCOM office chair. Faux leather upholstery in a bright blue, white and black colour block design is striking and cool. Padded all over to keep you comfortable. A tall back for support. the armrests flip up to offer you extra support when needed. The seat swivels freely side to side, moving with your body's motion so you don't strain yourself. Complete with five wheels on the base.
Adjustable seat height between 112cm and 122cm;Tilting seat lie back and relax easily;Flipup armrests and high back for support;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here