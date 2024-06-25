HOMCOM Gaming Chair PU Leather Office Chair Swivel Chair with Tilt, Grey

Gaming times galore lie ahead: this stylish HOMCOM office chair. Faux leather upholstery in a bright blue, white and black colour block design is striking and cool. Padded all over to keep you comfortable. A tall back for support. the armrests flip up to offer you extra support when needed. The seat swivels freely side to side, moving with your body's motion so you don't strain yourself. Complete with five wheels on the base.