HOMCOM Executive Office Chair High Back Mesh Back Seat, Light Grey

A mesh chair, with a stylish extra touch - this HOMCOM piece. Comfortable features are adjustable height, swivelling chair, padded seat, high back, and armrests - keeping you supported and comfortable at the same time. The main mesh is complemented with a top faux leather panel for a sleek update. Adjust the seat height to sit level at your desk. Completed with five wheels.