Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Home Office Ergonomic 5 Wheels Grey

Reach even the highest of worktops with this draughtsman chair from HOMCOM. Adjustable height between 105-125cm, it features a large seat with a high and supportive back, all over padding, a footrest and an adjustable frame, allowing you to set to a height which is correct and comfortable for you. it's finished with a 360 degree swivel base and five castor wheels to allow you to move the room freely and easily. Ideal for homes and office, leaving no surface too tall to work from again.