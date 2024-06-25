HOMCOM Set Of 2 Luxurious Velvet-Touch Bar Stools Metal Frame Green

Dreaming of a more luxurious spot in your home? Awaken to these kitchen stools with backs from HOMCOM. The design blends moulded seats which are oh-so easy to sink into, with velvet-feel upholstery for sophistication. There's triangle-panelling all over for a slightly retro look. Each seat is fixed firmly onto a metal base - the structure is solid and comes with a round base to keep balance. Whether dining higher or lower, these seats are the backdrop you've been yearning for.