HOMCOM Retro Barstools Set of 2 PU Adjustable Swivel Bar Chairs

An effortless look in your dining areas comes courtesy of these two HOMCOM bar stools. The weathered faux leather upholstery serves up high, vintage style, with the contrasting-colour zig-zag stitching adding a stand-out point. Both stools are filled with sponge for comfort. Metal frames for strong support, with round bases for balance. Height adjustable between 60cm and 81cm, finished with a handy footrest.