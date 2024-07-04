Vinsetto Racing Video Game Chair PVC Computer Gaming Chair Grey

Your search for the perfect gaming chair stops right here - make this Vinsetto gaming chair your pick. Combines supreme style and comfort: wrapped in colour block faux leather, with a large seat and thick padding. It is height adjustable between 109-115cm, so you can sit at a level of your choice. Complete with lift-up arms, so you can tuck this gamer chair underneath your desk when you're done.