HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2, PU Leather Bar Chairs with Back

Something retro for your home dining spot? Yes please. Show off your striking taste of style with these two tall bar stools, from HOMCOM. The seats are formed into a low-back curved shape, with distressed faux leather for a cool vintage look. The 'A' shaped frames are made from steel: powder coated for extra strength to offer you full support. Finished with handy footrests and adjustable feet.