Vinsetto Computer Chair with Armrest Modern Style Tufted Home Brown

This Vinsetto office chair proves that functionality doesn't mean sacrificing style. Adjust the height, between 89.5 and 97cm, to sit at a level you want. Five rolling wheels make it easy to move this desk chair around easily - whether seated or empty. Microfibre upholstery is soft on the skin. Complete with a comfortable padded seat and armrests for support.