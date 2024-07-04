Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Adjustable Height Barstool Steel Pole PU Leather Bistro Home
image 1 of HOMCOM Adjustable Height Barstool Steel Pole PU Leather Bistro Homeimage 2 of HOMCOM Adjustable Height Barstool Steel Pole PU Leather Bistro Homeimage 3 of HOMCOM Adjustable Height Barstool Steel Pole PU Leather Bistro Homeimage 4 of HOMCOM Adjustable Height Barstool Steel Pole PU Leather Bistro Homeimage 5 of HOMCOM Adjustable Height Barstool Steel Pole PU Leather Bistro Home

HOMCOM Adjustable Height Barstool Steel Pole PU Leather Bistro Home

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

HOMCOM Adjustable Height Barstool Steel Pole PU Leather Bistro Home
This HOMCOM adjustable stool comes with a full back support with a modern style, it is made with PU and a chrome base. The kitchen stools with backs can also be moved and adjusted in height and has a foot support for comfort, the bar stool has a stylish and modern feel with a comfortable seating position. It can be used in the kitchen with your breakfast bar, in the lounge and would suit any room decor.
Easily change the seat height from 63.583.5 cmGas lift brings you comfortable lifting experience360 degree swivel design

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here