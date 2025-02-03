HOMCOM Set of 2 Bar Chairs Swivel Armless Upholstered Metal Frame

A beautiful bronze-tone finish, a sharp angled back and perfectly-padded seat makes these two kitchen stool, from HOMCOM, the perfect accompaniment for your dining area this season. Using metal for a strong structure, the frames are crafted into a rounded shape on the lower, with a winged back filled with diamond webbing - this is a vintage, yet slightly sophisticated look. Bottom bar to rest your feet, with a soft seat so you can sit comfortably. Stool swivels a full 360 degree - you can move freely.

Swivel seat ensures free rotation Padded with highdensity foam Covered with faux suede for comfort

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD