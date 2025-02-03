Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Bar Chairs Swivel Armless Upholstered Metal Frame

HOMCOM Set of 2 Bar Chairs Swivel Armless Upholstered Metal Frame

No ratings yet

Write a review

£64.99

£64.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Set of 2 Bar Chairs Swivel Armless Upholstered Metal Frame
A beautiful bronze-tone finish, a sharp angled back and perfectly-padded seat makes these two kitchen stool, from HOMCOM, the perfect accompaniment for your dining area this season. Using metal for a strong structure, the frames are crafted into a rounded shape on the lower, with a winged back filled with diamond webbing - this is a vintage, yet slightly sophisticated look. Bottom bar to rest your feet, with a soft seat so you can sit comfortably. Stool swivels a full 360 degree - you can move freely.
Swivel seat ensures free rotationPadded with highdensity foamCovered with faux suede for comfort
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here