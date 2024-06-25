HOMCOM Modern Swivel Bar Stools Set of 2 Adjustable Height PU Brown

These two bar stools with back from HOMCOM do more than look good - they feel absolutely fantastic too. The seats are padded for comfort, with firm backs and full swivelling seats to support your body and move with you. They're fitted on a metal base for full support, with a large round base for balance. Finished with a convenient foot rest.