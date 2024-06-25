Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Linen Executive Office Chair Height Adjustable Swivel, Grey
image 1 of Vinsetto Linen Executive Office Chair Height Adjustable Swivel, Greyimage 2 of Vinsetto Linen Executive Office Chair Height Adjustable Swivel, Greyimage 3 of Vinsetto Linen Executive Office Chair Height Adjustable Swivel, Greyimage 4 of Vinsetto Linen Executive Office Chair Height Adjustable Swivel, Greyimage 5 of Vinsetto Linen Executive Office Chair Height Adjustable Swivel, Grey

Vinsetto Linen Executive Office Chair Height Adjustable Swivel, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Vinsetto Linen Executive Office Chair Height Adjustable Swivel, Grey
Give yourself a proper place to sit whilst working - this Vinsetto high back office chair. It comes with a wide seat, fixed armrests and a high back to support your body. Thick padding keeps you comfortable for long periods. 45-56cm adjustable height to sit at a level good for you. Five wheels on the base and a 360 degree swivel seat to move around freely and easily.
Adjustable height suits your working level;Slightly rock back and forth for added comfort;Breathable linentouch fabric is skinfriendly;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here