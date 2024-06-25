Vinsetto Linen Executive Office Chair Height Adjustable Swivel, Grey

Give yourself a proper place to sit whilst working - this Vinsetto high back office chair. It comes with a wide seat, fixed armrests and a high back to support your body. Thick padding keeps you comfortable for long periods. 45-56cm adjustable height to sit at a level good for you. Five wheels on the base and a 360 degree swivel seat to move around freely and easily.