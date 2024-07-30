Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair High Back Recliner, Grey

Keep comfortable for a workday, every day. This Vinsetto office chair with footrest is a thickly padded piece with faux leather upholstery. Adjust the comfortable desk chair's seat height between 48-57.5cm to work at a level you prefer. Pull out the footrest so you can stretch out your legs and rest your feet. Five wheels and a swivel seat to move around easily. So sit back, and relax.