Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Fabric Adjustable Height Swivel Counter
image 1 of HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Fabric Adjustable Height Swivel Counterimage 2 of HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Fabric Adjustable Height Swivel Counterimage 3 of HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Fabric Adjustable Height Swivel Counterimage 4 of HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Fabric Adjustable Height Swivel Counterimage 5 of HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Fabric Adjustable Height Swivel Counter

HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Fabric Adjustable Height Swivel Counter

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Fabric Adjustable Height Swivel Counter
Inject beautiful style into your kitchen counter or bar dining area with these two breakfast bar stools from HOMCOM. Velvet-touch upholstery of the stools serves up high style. Filled with soft sponge to relax the body. Curved back and armless design supports the body whilst giving your body freedom. With the large round base, which is made from metal, this bar stool keeps upright and steady when in use.
Lush velvettouch polyester fabricThe soft upholstery is filled with spongeEasy to set to a level from counter to bar height

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here