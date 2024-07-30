HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Fabric Adjustable Height Swivel Counter

Inject beautiful style into your kitchen counter or bar dining area with these two breakfast bar stools from HOMCOM. Velvet-touch upholstery of the stools serves up high style. Filled with soft sponge to relax the body. Curved back and armless design supports the body whilst giving your body freedom. With the large round base, which is made from metal, this bar stool keeps upright and steady when in use.