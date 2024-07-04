Vinsetto Mid Back Home Office Chair Swivel Computer Chair, Black

Let the effortless combination of style and comfort lead the way in your home office - choose this swivel chair from Vinsetto. Padded seat and back, with fixed armrests and a high back offer comfort and support. The height is adjustable via the under-seat lever. A heavy-duty base for support is fitted with five wheels for easy movement. Work wherever, whenever.