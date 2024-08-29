Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Grey
image 1 of Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Greyimage 2 of Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Greyimage 3 of Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Greyimage 4 of Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Greyimage 5 of Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Grey

Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£129.99

£129.99/each

Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Grey
For long work days which strain the body, look to this Vinsetto home office chair. It features four points in the back: adjust the massage, lumbar heat and time running easily with the remote, so you can relax your body how you want. Set the height between 109cm and 117cm, so you can sit at a level you want. Filled with sponge, this comfy chair is comfortable to use, with the back and padded armrests supporting you. Complete with wheels to move easily.
6 vibration massage points with lumbar heating;Enjoy reclining with footrest and tilt function;Adjustable seat height to fit your comfort;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here