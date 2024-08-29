Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Grey

For long work days which strain the body, look to this Vinsetto home office chair. It features four points in the back: adjust the massage, lumbar heat and time running easily with the remote, so you can relax your body how you want. Set the height between 109cm and 117cm, so you can sit at a level you want. Filled with sponge, this comfy chair is comfortable to use, with the back and padded armrests supporting you. Complete with wheels to move easily.