Vinsetto Microfibre Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Grey

Work, made ultra comfortable and relaxing with this Vinsetto home office chair. The double padded design makes it extremely comfortable - great for sitting over long periods. The 155 degree reclining back with footrest allows you to lean back and elevate your lower body to a position you want. Features six massage points: five modes and lumbar heating, controlled by the remote - relax and soothe your body your way. Complete with wheels on the base to move easily.