Vinsetto Argyle Office Chair Leather-Feel Fabric Home Study

Keeping the style simple and the comfort at its good, this home office chair from Outsunny is a must for the everyday. Filled with thick sponge for comfort, it's wrapped in leather-look upholstery, so you can work all unbothered. The large seat gives plenty of room for your body, with high arms and back for support. The seat height of the PC chair is adjustable, and it's finished with wheels on the base to move it around easily.