Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Office Chair with Massage 360 Swivel Chair Adjustable Grey

Vinsetto Office Chair with Massage 360 Swivel Chair Adjustable Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£65.99

£65.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Vinsetto Office Chair with Massage 360 Swivel Chair Adjustable Grey
A massage, whilst working - wherever? Look to this Vinsetto chair. It features two massage points in the lumbar - controlled by USB power. Ergonomic features include a tall back, fixed armrests and swivel seat. Padded seat and back from comfort. You can adjust the seat height from 92 to 101cm, so you can work at a level suitable for you. Completed with five wheels on the base.
Twopoint massage vibration in lumbar;USB interface lets you enjoy massage with laptop;Adjustable seat height can match your desk level;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here