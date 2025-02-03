Vinsetto Office Chair with Massage 360 Swivel Chair Adjustable Grey

A massage, whilst working - wherever? Look to this Vinsetto chair. It features two massage points in the lumbar - controlled by USB power. Ergonomic features include a tall back, fixed armrests and swivel seat. Padded seat and back from comfort. You can adjust the seat height from 92 to 101cm, so you can work at a level suitable for you. Completed with five wheels on the base.

Twopoint massage vibration in lumbar; USB interface lets you enjoy massage with laptop; Adjustable seat height can match your desk level;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD