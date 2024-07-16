HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2, Velvet-Touch Fabric Counter Height Blue

These two perfectly plush bar stools, from HOMCOM, will sprinkle just the right amount of elegance into your home. The tub-shaped seats with high backs and armrests give you plenty of sitting room, wrapped in beautiful velvet-feel upholstery. paired with the padded seats, these stools are very comfortable. They're fitted with metal bases for strong support - the bottom bars give the lower body a place to hold itself.