Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Removable Rabbit Ears, Purple

Cute times ahead during your gaming times, with Outsunny. This is your standard chair, but with an extra special touch - the fluffy (faux) bunny ears. The 135 degree maximum back angle, paired with the manual footrest so you can lean back and elevate your body easily. Thickly padded all over for comfort, with a high back and armrests for support. Complete with smooth faux leather upholstery in a striking colour block design.