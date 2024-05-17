Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Removable Rabbit Ears, Purple
image 1 of Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Removable Rabbit Ears, Purpleimage 2 of Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Removable Rabbit Ears, Purpleimage 3 of Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Removable Rabbit Ears, Purpleimage 4 of Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Removable Rabbit Ears, Purpleimage 5 of Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Removable Rabbit Ears, Purple

Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Removable Rabbit Ears, Purple

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£109.99

£109.99/each

Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Removable Rabbit Ears, Purple
Cute times ahead during your gaming times, with Outsunny. This is your standard chair, but with an extra special touch - the fluffy (faux) bunny ears. The 135 degree maximum back angle, paired with the manual footrest so you can lean back and elevate your body easily. Thickly padded all over for comfort, with a high back and armrests for support. Complete with smooth faux leather upholstery in a striking colour block design.
Recline up to 135 degree with footrest;Adjustable seat height fits your sitting style;Removable headrest and lumbar support for comfort;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here