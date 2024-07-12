HOMCOM Executive Office Chair with Wheel Faux Leather, Black

Take the stylish approach to your work, with full backing from this HOMCOM computer chair. The faux leather upholstery, paired with the large size and supportive back, creates a strong, stylish look you'll love having in your space. It features a swivel seat, fixed armrests, a tall back and padded seat to keep you supported and comfortable - perfect for all-day working. This comfy chair is completed with five wheels to move around easily.