Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Executive Office Chair with Wheel Faux Leather, Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Executive Office Chair with Wheel Faux Leather, Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Executive Office Chair with Wheel Faux Leather, Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Executive Office Chair with Wheel Faux Leather, Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Executive Office Chair with Wheel Faux Leather, Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Executive Office Chair with Wheel Faux Leather, Black

HOMCOM Executive Office Chair with Wheel Faux Leather, Black

5(1)
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£109.99

£109.99/each

HOMCOM Executive Office Chair with Wheel Faux Leather, Black
Take the stylish approach to your work, with full backing from this HOMCOM computer chair. The faux leather upholstery, paired with the large size and supportive back, creates a strong, stylish look you'll love having in your space. It features a swivel seat, fixed armrests, a tall back and padded seat to keep you supported and comfortable - perfect for all-day working. This comfy chair is completed with five wheels to move around easily.
Thickly padded all over for comfort;Adjustable height matches desk level;Gently rocksgreat for taking some time out;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here