Vinsetto Faux Fur Unicorn Desk Chair Fluffy Home Office Chair Armrests

Work times, made magical and fun. This Vinsetto throws colourful fluffy upholstery onto the seat, with two ears and a horn to resemble a unicorn: perfect for all ages. Set the height between 64-72cm - great for using with different desks. The seat swivels from side-to-side to move with your body. pairing with the back and arms to support your body. Complete with five wheels on the base.