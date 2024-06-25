HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels White

This saddle chair from HOMCOM allows you to sit at just the right height for whatever the task is at hand: painting, styling hair, massage and more. The five wheels allow you to move freely side-to-side, as your body moves naturally. The firm curved back and cushioned seat gives you the comfort needed for long sitting periods, with the steel frame offering full support. So take a seat and focus on your work with complete ease.