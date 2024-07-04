HOMCOM Office Chair Beauty Salon Rolling Technician Stool Chair White

This HOMCOM workshop stool puts you at just the right height, helping to create ideal working environment. The firm back keeps your spine in proper form and the padded seat cushion gives you the comfort for the longer durations. With fives wheels, this hairdressing chair is easy to scoot around or slide around the working area. The polished chrome base and sleek design is ideal for decor.