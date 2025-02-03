Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair with Adjustable Height, Grey

A home office chair, from Vinsetto - use this to get on with your work, wherever you are. A tall back, which is extra padded at the bottom for extra support, reclines back to a maximum 135 degree. paired with the manual footrest, gives a comfortable spot to rest and take time out. Other ergonomic features include the full-swivel seat, tall back and armrests. Complete with a wheeled base, this comfy chair moves around easily.

Reclining function with a footrest for a rest; Adjustable seat height can match your desk; Padded seat with linentouch fabric is cosy;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD