Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair with Flip Up Armrests Dark Grey

Style says hello to comfort with this Vinsetto office chair. Filled with sponge padding so you can sit for periods, it comes with contrasting stitching and microfibre upholstery: looks great. Adjust the height between 46cm and 56cm - great for working at different levels. The high back and flip-up armrests give your body support. The back rocking motion is soothing. Complete with five wheels to move easily.