Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Vintage Footstool Padded Seat X Shape Chair with Velvet Cover
image 1 of HOMCOM Vintage Footstool Padded Seat X Shape Chair with Velvet Coverimage 2 of HOMCOM Vintage Footstool Padded Seat X Shape Chair with Velvet Coverimage 3 of HOMCOM Vintage Footstool Padded Seat X Shape Chair with Velvet Coverimage 4 of HOMCOM Vintage Footstool Padded Seat X Shape Chair with Velvet Coverimage 5 of HOMCOM Vintage Footstool Padded Seat X Shape Chair with Velvet Cover

HOMCOM Vintage Footstool Padded Seat X Shape Chair with Velvet Cover

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£43.99

£43.99/each

HOMCOM Vintage Footstool Padded Seat X Shape Chair with Velvet Cover
This compact footstool from HOMCOM is a practical piece of furniture, can be used as a foot stool or an extra seat when required.Made from solid wood frame and covered with elegant velvet and a thick cushion for added comfort. it's built for long-term use and the chic wood legs are x-shaped for a secure stand. Its low seat will be great for sitting or resting your feet on, comfortable for both children and adults. Mini shape and lightweight design make it easy to be moved for relocation and ideal to be placed in the entryway, hallway, bedroom or living room, etc.
Features miniature size with Xshaped baseMade using x shape frame in hardwoodTo be used as a footstool or as an extra seating

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here