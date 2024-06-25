HOMCOM Vintage Footstool Padded Seat X Shape Chair with Velvet Cover

This compact footstool from HOMCOM is a practical piece of furniture, can be used as a foot stool or an extra seat when required.Made from solid wood frame and covered with elegant velvet and a thick cushion for added comfort. it's built for long-term use and the chic wood legs are x-shaped for a secure stand. Its low seat will be great for sitting or resting your feet on, comfortable for both children and adults. Mini shape and lightweight design make it easy to be moved for relocation and ideal to be placed in the entryway, hallway, bedroom or living room, etc.