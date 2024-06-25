Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels Black

HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£46.99

£46.99/each

HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels Black
This saddle chair from HOMCOM, puts you at just the right height for whatever the task is at hand: painting, styling hair, massage and more - with the five wheels, this hairdressing chair allows you to move freely side-to-side, as your body moves naturally. The firm curved back and cushioned seat gives you the comfort needed for long sitting periods, with the steel frame offering full support. Height adjustable between 72 cm and 84 cm for different needs.
The stool's height is fully adjustable;Suitable for hair salons and beauty parloursAnti Slip wheels for safety purpose;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here