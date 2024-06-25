HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back 5 Wheels Black

This saddle chair from HOMCOM, puts you at just the right height for whatever the task is at hand: painting, styling hair, massage and more - with the five wheels, this hairdressing chair allows you to move freely side-to-side, as your body moves naturally. The firm curved back and cushioned seat gives you the comfort needed for long sitting periods, with the steel frame offering full support. Height adjustable between 72 cm and 84 cm for different needs.