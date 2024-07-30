image 1 of HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Round Stool Chair with Hidden Space, Light Grey
image 1 of HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Round Stool Chair with Hidden Space, Light Greyimage 2 of HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Round Stool Chair with Hidden Space, Light Greyimage 3 of HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Round Stool Chair with Hidden Space, Light Greyimage 4 of HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Round Stool Chair with Hidden Space, Light Greyimage 5 of HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Round Stool Chair with Hidden Space, Light Grey

HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Round Stool Chair with Hidden Space, Light Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Round Stool Chair with Hidden Space, Light Grey
If you need some extra storage, but also want to add an accent piece to your home, this HOMCOM stool with storage is a great fit. Storage under the seat is great for smaller items and furnishings, helping to keep your space tidy. Wooden legs offer plenty of support. Make your house feel like a home with HOMCOM.
Multifunctional indoor decorStorage under the seatThick sponge padding

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here