Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 15'' Ottoman Storage Box with 47L Storage Capacity, Grey

HOMCOM 15'' Ottoman Storage Box with 47L Storage Capacity, Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£46.99

£46.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 15'' Ottoman Storage Box with 47L Storage Capacity, Grey
Storage, with a seat to rest on occasionally - this HOMCOM ottoman is a handy double-duty piece for the bedroom, hallway, office and more. Open the lid to reveal a 85 x 28cm space, great for small furnishings. Four wooden legs for support when loaded and when you are seated. A simple and stylish design, this end of bed storage bench works well with your current furniture.
Multifunctional indoor decorElegant style benchStorage under the seat
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here