Vinsetto Mesh Swivel Office Chair with Lumbar Support, Grey

For long working hours, get something which keeps you comfortable and supports - get this mesh office chair from Vinsetto. The seat height is adjustable to get the comfortable sitting position. A wide seat for plenty of sitting room, also padded for comfort. The back, slightly curved to work with your spine, provides support, with slightly-breathable mesh on the back. Complete with five wheels so it's easy to move around.

Grey and white colour is neutral looks great Wide seat which moves sidetoside Seat filled with thick sponge

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD