HOMCOM PU Leather Executive Office Chair with Footrest, Brown

Need a comfortable office chair? Look to this HOMCOM number. Padded all over, with faux leather upholstery, making it a comfortable seat for everyday use. The height and back angle are both adjustable, making it easy to set to a position you find good. A manual retractable footrest to elevate the lower body. High back and armrests for support. Fully swivelling seat to move with your body. Five wheels to move around easily.