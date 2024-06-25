HOMCOM 114 x 47 x 47cm Velvet Storage Ottoman, Button-tufted Footstool

A fun colour block design, paired with handy discreet storage: say hello to the cool way to keep your home tidy this season and beyond. This HOMCOM 47 x 105cm storage ottoman is great for bedrooms and living spaces - it's got enough room for keeping small furnishings stored. The hinged lid is easy to open and close, with a padded top which can be used as a seat. Complete with wooden legs for support.