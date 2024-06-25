HOMCOM 40x90cm PU Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Tufting Feet Brown

Keep your home tidy and organised with this storage ottoman from HOMCOM. A simple design, it will bode well in your home and office, with its sleek faux leather upholstery and modern boxy shape. The solid wood frame ensures it is sturdy and durable, and it is covered in sponge padding for comfort so you can sit comfortably. A flip lip reveals a 21x70cm compartment, which gives you a moderate amount of storage room. The perfect way to keep your home decluttered discreetly.