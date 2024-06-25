HOMCOM Semi-Circle Storage Ottoman Bench Tufted Upholstered Accent

Create an instant focal point for your house with this french inspired semi-circle bench from HOMCOM. Lush velvet-touch polyester fabric and classic turned legs add vintage glamour to your home setting. Button-tufted seat enhances support tightness and accents its elegant style. Finished with a cushioned lift-up lid, which reveals a handy storage area.