Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Mid-Back Swivel Home Office Chair Scallop Green
image 1 of Vinsetto Mid-Back Swivel Home Office Chair Scallop Greenimage 2 of Vinsetto Mid-Back Swivel Home Office Chair Scallop Greenimage 3 of Vinsetto Mid-Back Swivel Home Office Chair Scallop Greenimage 4 of Vinsetto Mid-Back Swivel Home Office Chair Scallop Greenimage 5 of Vinsetto Mid-Back Swivel Home Office Chair Scallop Green

Vinsetto Mid-Back Swivel Home Office Chair Scallop Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£68.99

£68.99/each

Vinsetto Mid-Back Swivel Home Office Chair Scallop Green
Sometimes we need to bring sophistication into the workday. And now it's easy - simply use this vanity chair from Vinsetto. Crafted into an armless design for a simplistic look, with plenty of sitting room, the comfy chair is wrapped in velvet-feel upholstery - a beautiful look and feel. Both the back and seat are filled with sponge for comfort, with the backrest providing support. The swivel seat moves with your body motions as you work, finished with five wheels on the base.
Adjustable height to work in level with your desk;Armless design for freedom when sitting;Line stitching on back for extra detail;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here