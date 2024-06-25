Vinsetto Mid-Back Swivel Home Office Chair Scallop Green

Sometimes we need to bring sophistication into the workday. And now it's easy - simply use this vanity chair from Vinsetto. Crafted into an armless design for a simplistic look, with plenty of sitting room, the comfy chair is wrapped in velvet-feel upholstery - a beautiful look and feel. Both the back and seat are filled with sponge for comfort, with the backrest providing support. The swivel seat moves with your body motions as you work, finished with five wheels on the base.