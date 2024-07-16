Vinsetto Racing Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support, Pink

Thinking of pink for your games room? This cute gamer chair for adults and teenagers from Vinsetto is the answer. PVC leather upholstery in a pink and white colour design makes it different to look at, as well as smooth to sit on. This gaming computer chair comes with a lumbar back and top neck cushion for extra support. Height is adjustable so you can work at a level good for you. For ultimate relaxation points, it features a 135 degree reclining back, with a pull-out footrest.