Vinsetto Armless Office Chair with Adjustable Mesh Back Dark Grey

Keep comfortable while working all day with this Vinsetto mesh office chair. A padded sponge seat keeps you comfortable while seated. the mesh back is breathable. The slightly curved back offers support as you lean back. A steel base for weighted balance, with five wheels to move around easily. No arms mean this swivel chair fits underneath your desk at any height. A compact design is ideal for small places.