HOMCOM Wingback Rocking Chair for Nursing with Steel Frame Beige

Soft, rocking and spacious - take time out in comfort with this HOMCOM rocking chair. The wingback shape comes in a large size, so there's plenty of room to sink into, with a padded seat for comfort and high back and armrests for support. Metal legs for support, fitted with a curved wooden base - rock forwards and backwards gently. Finished with fleecy upholstery, adding to the overall softness and comfort.