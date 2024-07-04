Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Rocking Armchair Foam Padding Metal Frame Home Grey
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Rocking Armchair Foam Padding Metal Frame Home Greyimage 2 of HOMCOM Modern Rocking Armchair Foam Padding Metal Frame Home Greyimage 3 of HOMCOM Modern Rocking Armchair Foam Padding Metal Frame Home Greyimage 4 of HOMCOM Modern Rocking Armchair Foam Padding Metal Frame Home Greyimage 5 of HOMCOM Modern Rocking Armchair Foam Padding Metal Frame Home Grey

HOMCOM Modern Rocking Armchair Foam Padding Metal Frame Home Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.99

£89.99/each

HOMCOM Modern Rocking Armchair Foam Padding Metal Frame Home Grey
A classic piece, reworked for modern times. This rocking chair from HOMCOM is a must for every home which likes to stand out. The large seat is relaxed in shape and filled with thick sponge for comfort, with high arms and back to support your body and help prevent fatigue when in use. Steel ensures a sturdy base, which is crafted into a smooth curved shape for gentle rocking. Soft plush upholstery finishes this piece for a sophisticated look and feel.
Rocking base;Tubstyle chair;Soft and plush upholstery;

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here