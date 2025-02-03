Vinsetto Racing Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support, Pink

Be bold in your gaming comfort and style, thanks to this chair from Vinsetto. Its uber-cool design is formed of PVC leather upholstery, in a block colour pattern design, with a wing-shaped back for extra impact. Ergonomic design is formed of a large swivel seat to move around easily, a high back and fixed armrests, with thick padding all over to keep you comfortable. Chair also rocks if you want to relax. Finished with five wheels and also comes with a lumbar and neck pillow, with our signature branding stitched in.

Adjustable height to sit good for you; Back gently rocks; Swivel wheels and seat;

