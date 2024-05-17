Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair Height Adjustable Grey
image 1 of Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair Height Adjustable Greyimage 2 of Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair Height Adjustable Greyimage 3 of Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair Height Adjustable Greyimage 4 of Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair Height Adjustable Greyimage 5 of Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair Height Adjustable Grey

Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair Height Adjustable Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£67.99

£67.99/each

Vinsetto High-Back Home Office Chair Height Adjustable Grey
This comfy chair, from Vinsetto, use for work times and more. Thickly padded seat to keep you comfortable. A tall back for support, with adjustable tilt to rock gently. Armrests for support. PC chair is finished with five wheels to move around easily.
Take a break and stretch out with a tilt function;Adjustable seat height fits your work level;Elastic fabric with strong tensile strength;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here