Vinsetto Fabric Vibration Massage Office Chair with Head Pillow, Grey

Work, made comfortable and relaxing with this Vinsetto home office chair. The padded design with additional removable head pillow is great for sitting over long periods. The 155 degree reclining back with footrest allows you to lean back and elevate your lower body to a position you want. Features six massage points: five modes and lumbar heating, controlled by the remote - relax and soothe your body your way. Complete with wheels on the base to move easily.