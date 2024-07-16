Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Adjustable Height

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

For a tall office chair that's made to partner with your high worktops at home or in the office, look no further than this draughtsman chair from Vinsetto. Sitting between 102.5 to 126cm in height, it is built into an ergonomic design for prolonged support, featuring a comfortable, foam padded seat, curved mesh back, high-rise arms and a round metal foot rest to stop your legs from dangling. No surface will be too tall to work from again.

For a tall office chair that's made to partner with your high worktops at home or in the office, look no further than this draughtsman chair from Vinsetto. Sitting between 102.5 to 126cm in height, it is built into an ergonomic design for prolonged support, featuring a comfortable, foam padded seat, curved mesh back, high-rise arms and a round metal foot rest to stop your legs from dangling. No surface will be too tall to work from again.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.