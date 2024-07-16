Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Adjustable Height
image 1 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Adjustable Heightimage 2 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Adjustable Heightimage 3 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Adjustable Heightimage 4 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Adjustable Heightimage 5 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Adjustable Height

Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Adjustable Height

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£73.09

£73.09/each

Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Adjustable Height
For a tall office chair that's made to partner with your high worktops at home or in the office, look no further than this draughtsman chair from Vinsetto. Sitting between 102.5 to 126cm in height, it is built into an ergonomic design for prolonged support, featuring a comfortable, foam padded seat, curved mesh back, high-rise arms and a round metal foot rest to stop your legs from dangling. No surface will be too tall to work from again.
Made for taller surfacesFeatures a curved backpadded foam seatHighrise arms and heightadjustable frame

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here