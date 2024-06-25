Vinsetto Draughtsman Office Chair with Adjustable Footrest Black

This drafting stool chair, from Vinseto, comes in a draughtsman design - ideal for working at higher levels. Adjust the height between 50-70cm easily, thanks to the under-seat lever. The padded seat, curved mesh back and five-wheeled base make the painting chair a pleasure to sit on and use, supporting you as you work. Adjust the bottom bar to rest your lower body comfortably. Tall surfaces? No problem!